New direct flights from Vilnius to Catania launched

The launch event at Vilnius Airport was attended by representatives of Wizz Air, Lithuanian Airports, and various partners.
"This new route reflects our commitment to expanding travel opportunities for Lithuanian passengers. We are pleased to offer convenient and affordable flights to Catania, enhancing both leisure and business travel options. Whether it’s a summer getaway to the vibrant streets of Sicily or a winter escape to the sunny Mediterranean coast, Catania promises unforgettable experiences," said Salvatore Gabriele Imperiale, head of corporate communications at Wizz Air.
"Wizz Air, our long-standing partner, continues to work closely with the Lithuanian Airports team to introduce more attractive destinations for our passengers. Italy has remained one of the most popular holiday destinations for the Lithuanian market for many years, and we believe this Sicilian city will become a highly sought-after choice, especially during the summer season," said Simonas Bartkus, CEO of Lithuanian Airports.
Nestled at the foot of the impressive Mount Etna, Catania is known for its ornate Baroque architecture, vibrant street culture, bustling markets, and the distinctive flavours of Sicilian cuisine. From the ancient Roman theatre to the stunning Piazza del Duomo, every corner of the city reveals a rich history and authentic Italian charm.