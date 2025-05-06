New direct flights from Vilnius to Catania launched

The launch event at Vilnius Airport was attended by representatives of Wizz Air, Lithuanian Airports, and various partners.

"This new route reflects our commitment to expanding travel opportunities for Lithuanian passengers. We are pleased to offer convenient and affordable flights to Catania, enhancing both leisure and business travel options. Whether it’s a summer getaway to the vibrant streets of Sicily or a winter escape to the sunny Mediterranean coast, Catania promises unforgettable experiences," said Salvatore Gabriele Imperiale, head of corporate communications at Wizz Air.