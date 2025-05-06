Minister inks deal with NIB on EUR 400mn loan for defence

The investments include IT and cybersecurity enhancements, the purchase of transport and engineering equipment, vessels, and the modernisation of aircraft and helicopters. Moreover, the financing will support the development of residential, administrative, and training facilities for the National Division and the incoming German Division that will be stationed in Lithuania.

Rimantas Šadžius, Lithuania’s Minister of Finance, says: "I am pleased that financial diplomacy is yielding tangible results—in March, during a meeting in Helsinki with the NIB President, we discussed the possibility of borrowing for defence needs, and today Lithuania is the first member country that can directly use a loan from NIB for the development of Lithuanian security projects. This is a symbolic decision for today, demonstrating that for 20 years Lithuania has had a highly reliable partner that understands the country’s essential investment needs."