IMF steps back from plan to resume mission in Russia amid pressure, says finance minister

„It was definitely a very unpleasant surprise to find out that the International Monetary Fund is willing to resume its mission in Russia when the war is not over yet. It would show a really very bad attitude that we are returning to business as usual when the war is fully raging. It would send a very bad signal to the international community,“ Skaistė told Žinių radijas on Thursday.

The IMF is regularly providing funds to Ukraine and both supporting Ukraine and consulting Russia on its economy seem ’somewhat schizophrenic’, the minister added.

Skaistė said the good news is that the IMF decided to delay its decision for an infinite time after all.