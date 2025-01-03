Govt will not revoke ban on export of dual use goods to third countries

On Friday, Minister of the Economy and Innovation Lukas Savickas met with business representatives to discuss the issue. He said this was the key addressed at the meeting. According to him, the Government would continue with its decree and its goals, but the business community „would be granted more trust“ as restrictions must not hinder exporters of high added value goods.

Meanwhile, President of the Lithuanian Business Confederation (LVK) Andrius Romanovskis stated that the Government had made a mistake and it must be corrected. He said Lithuanian business is trading honestly and does not help Russia in any way.