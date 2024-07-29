Firefighters go around 300 times to remove fallen trees, 130,000 homes left without power due to storm

The tress fell not only on roads but also on cars and buildings. No casualties were reported, the Fire and Rescue Department told Elta on Monday morning.

Most of the reports – around 70 – came from Alytus County; Klaipėda County and Tauragė County followed with 40 and 30 calls respectively. There were 25 reports on fallen trees in Vilnius County.

ESO, national energy distribution operator, said that more than 130,000 customers entered Monday without power due to the storm.

„Strong winds in parts of Lithuania have led to an increase in power outages. We regret the situation and the outages are being handled. We are making every effort to restore the power supply,“ ESO said.