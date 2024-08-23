Farmers & Greens will not join coalition if Paluckas becomes PM – Karbauskis

„If they put forward Paluckas as prime minister, this would be the first prime minister in Lithuania’s history who had been convicted of corruption. (&) We cannot even imagine that a person convicted of corruption could be the prime minister,“ Karbauskis told the radio station Žinių radijas on Friday.

In 2012, Paluckas, former head of Vilnius City Municipality’s Administration, was found guilty over opaque public procurement.

Karbauskis does not rule out that a coalition between the LSDP and the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) is possible as he called Paluckas „a very close friend“ of TS-LKD leader Gabrielius Landsbergis.