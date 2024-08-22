Election watchdog refuses to register MEP Gražulis for Seimas elections

The VRK noted at a sitting on Thursday that several months ago Gražulis was not allowed to run for president either.

In early August, the politician announced his intentions to be the leading candidate of the Nation and Justice Union in Lithuanian parliamentary elections.

However, already then the VRK stressed that the Constitution prevents MPs who are impeached and removed from office from standing as candidates in elections to the Seimas for ten years.

Gražulis vows to appeal against the decision in court and to go to the European Court of Human Rights if necessary.