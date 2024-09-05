Defence industry has not been given enough attention so far – minister

„The defence industry is a strategic industry that has not received enough attention so far. In recent years, we have taken decisive steps in this area. First of all, together with other ministries, we have developed a roadmap and action plan for the development of the defence and security industry. This will increase the competitiveness of the defence industry, attract investment, and promote innovation in this field. We have put in place measures worth more than EUR 36 million to achieve this goal. This will allow us to make better use of the industry’s potential and help companies in this sector to grow,“ said Aušrinė Armonaitė, minister of the economy and innovation.