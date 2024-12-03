Damage to internet cable between Finland and Sweden does not affect Lithuania – authorities

"The incident has not caused any effects for Lithuania," the NKVC informed ELTA, adding that new incidents with telecommunications infrastructure have not occurred in the country.

Digital infrastructure provider GlobalConnect reported on Tuesday that it was repairing the cable between Finland and Sweden. Sweden suspects an act of sabotage.

In November, subsea internet cables between Lithuania and Sweden, as well as between Germany and Finland were severed in the Baltic Sea.

Telecommunications provider Telia informed ELTA on Tuesday, that the cable with Sweden has been repaired and is now operating as normally.