Creation of more training areas will be discussed – president’s adviser

„There is still a shortage of training areas in Lithuania. We will have to continue actively exploring where more of them could be established. Both Lithuanian military and allies in Lithuania have to train and do this under the best possible conditions,“ Budrys told public radio LRT on Tuesday.

The adviser did not rule out that some residents may have to relocate once new training areas are created.

„We will have further discussions with other municipalities as we will need even more space for training areas, at least 15 to 25 kilometres. And we will surely have a situation with local residents when we will have to talk about relocating home owners,“ said Budrys.