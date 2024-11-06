Continued US troop presence to be discussed with new administration – president’s adviser

"For American troops to remain in Lithuania, I believe this will be talked about in the very first conversations as it was in Donald Trump’s first term of office that the decision was made on the deployment of a [US] battalion in Lithuania on rotating basis. Therefore, we would like American soldiers to continue to remain [in Lithuania]," the president’s chief adviser told the news website 15min.lt on Wednesday.
She emphasised that Lithuania will continue increasing its defence budget.
"We will allocate 3% and more [of GDP] for defence, which is highly important for Donald Trump so that Europeans would devote sufficient attention to their defence and security," said Skaisgirytė.
Furthermore, the adviser underscored that Lithuania plans to boost military procurement, whereas the US is one of the suppliers. "Such mutual relations should be encouraged and fostered. That is what we will do in the nearest future," she said.