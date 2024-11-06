Continued US troop presence to be discussed with new administration – president’s adviser

"For American troops to remain in Lithuania, I believe this will be talked about in the very first conversations as it was in Donald Trump’s first term of office that the decision was made on the deployment of a [US] battalion in Lithuania on rotating basis. Therefore, we would like American soldiers to continue to remain [in Lithuania]," the president’s chief adviser told the news website 15min.lt on Wednesday.

She emphasised that Lithuania will continue increasing its defence budget.

"We will allocate 3% and more [of GDP] for defence, which is highly important for Donald Trump so that Europeans would devote sufficient attention to their defence and security," said Skaisgirytė.