Candidate from Nation and Justice party will be investigated for inciting riots

She posted a video on social network Facebook publicly calling on people to attend parliamentary election debates in Vilnius this Friday and „bring baseball bats, pitchforks, scythes“ to be used for „retribution“.

According to the Central Electoral Commission (VRK), Gajauskaitė is 42nd on the list of candidates of the Centre and Justice Union (Centrists, Nationalists).

In addition, public activist Andrius Tapinas has confirmed to ELTA that he has filed a report with the police over the woman’s statements and threats against him.