Candidate from Nation and Justice party will be investigated for inciting riots

She posted a video on social network Facebook publicly calling on people to attend parliamentary election debates in Vilnius this Friday and „bring baseball bats, pitchforks, scythes“ to be used for „retribution“.
According to the Central Electoral Commission (VRK), Gajauskaitė is 42nd on the list of candidates of the Centre and Justice Union (Centrists, Nationalists).
In addition, public activist Andrius Tapinas has confirmed to ELTA that he has filed a report with the police over the woman’s statements and threats against him.
Gajauskaitė wrote in a Facebook post that Tapinas, who organises crowdfunding campaigns in support of Ukraine, „is laundering money and deceiving people“ together with parties from the ruling coalition.
She stated that Ukraine „with its 40 million population could not win the war for ten years“, which „is used for mass money laundering“.