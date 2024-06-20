Bank of Lithuania limits some of Foxpay’s operations

According to the VSD, one of such people from Trinkūnaitė’s environment is businessman Vilius Kavaliauskas, who is linked to the company Noewe (previously known as Lewben). The firm is thought to have cooperated with sanctioned Belarusian oligarchs.

A governmental commission earlier found that Foxpay owner does not meet the requirements of the Law on the Protection of Objects of Importance to Ensuring National Security.

News website delfi.lt reported Thursday that the Bank of Lithuania had informed the governmental commission about Foxpay’s potential violations of legislation regulating electronic money institutions, money laundering and terrorist prevention and data security.