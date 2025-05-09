Chairman of the Reservist Association of Bundeswehr: "Russia’s hoarding military equipment. We expect a special date"

– Doctor Sensburg, welcome to our Delfi studio.
– It’s a pleasure to be with you.
– What I would like to discuss with you is the historical failure of Friedrich Mertz during his first vote. How bad was it? I mean, what consequences do you expect for Germany and Europe?
– It’s true, it’s the first time that the chancellor is not directly voted in the first voting in the parliament. Normally, after coalition talks, after having a coalition treaty, you have a quiet majority in the parliament. So the election of the chancellor should be done without any problems. That was not the situation this year. But in the end, now he is elected in the second round. So I think in a few days already nobody will remember that it needed two elections in the Parliament to get the majority that the coalition has got. So in the end, yes, this day was a little bit shocking, especially for Friedrich Mertz himself. But daily business comes now, there are a lot of expectations that the new government has to fulfil. So in the end, that was a shock for a few minutes. Second voting was a few hours after the first voting, he got his majority. Now we have a government with ministers. So in the end, now we are in the daily working business. So yes, but it won’t affect the government in the long run.
– What could you tell us, our audience, about Mertz? The both of you, as members of the CDU party, competed against each other in the same district and he eventually won.
– Yes, I followed him in 2009 when he left the Parliament. So I was the member of parliament in this district, in this constituency for 12 years. Then he wanted to be a member of the parliament again. So in a democracy it’s usual. Then you have a candidacy. We had two candidates. Friedrich Mertz was elected as a candidate in the constituency. I’m still in the political business, of course. I know Friedrich Mertz very well. So he is the member of the parliament for the constituency. And now he’s not just a member of parliament, he’s the Chancellor of Germany. So in the end, it was the right choice. We’re both still in political issues, but of course he is in a very important position as chancellor.
– Mertz was one of the few actually who was able to respond sharply to Trump’s administration, in particular at the Munich Security Summit conference. After a stab in the back by his own coalition, will he be able to become a strong leader of Europe and be able to protect Europe’s interests?
– I think so too. The Munich Security Conference was a special Munich Security Conference. I was there myself. I’m always having a panel there every year. And we all listened to the speech of JD Vance. So Mertz was not chancellor there at this moment, but he’s connected very well in the transatlantic relation. So he has got lots of friends in the United States. He knows the business, the political business in the United States, and I think he has the ability to communicate with the administration in Washington as it’s needed. So I think relations with Donald Trump, which won’t be easy, will be professional with the chancellor, and he will send the right signals to the US government. But first he already visited our friends in Paris and in Warsaw. So in the end, European unity is the first step and then a united position toward the US is the second step. And I think we will see a good European position also with a strong impact coming from Germany.
– The Alternative for Germany party has been assessed to be extremist. Doesn’t this risk making the AfD even more popular? And will it earn it even more seats in the parliament in the future?
– I hope not. The AfD is clearly extremist and nationalistic. So from my point of view, which is my opinion, we don’t need such a party in Germany, we don’t need such parties in Europe, because everybody of us knows Europe is our peace model, it’s our model of economic growth and it’s our model of the future. So in the end, I think nationalist parties will not succeed in Europe. The ones who look at the future and European future—of course, we are all our countries, we have all our roots, even regional roots—but we all are Europeans. So I don’t think we need this party, but I don’t think that this party will be more important in the next few years. I expect clear politics from the new coalition. It won’t be easy because they are very different parties—Social Democrats and the CDU/CSU. So we will see that there will be daily struggles, but in the end, I hope there will be a strong position of Germany coming out, the daily struggle on the best way to do so. So I think in the end the opinion polls and the results of the AfD finally will go down.
– I would like to discuss the European Union with you a bit. When it comes to decision making, we can see some problems and for instance, sanctions against Russia, additional support for Ukraine. Everything can be blocked with a single veto, and buying off Orban usually costs a lot. Is there a chance that the European Union can be reformed?
– I think we need reform. The last treaty, the Treaty of Lisbon, is from the year 2009. We all know how it came into power. We tried to make a Treaty of a Constitution for the European Union. That failed because of the votes in France and the Netherlands. Then the Lisbon Treaty was the best result that could be done in that. But it was a long time ago—2009—for the reform and integration process for the European Union. And we’ve seen a lot of things. We saw the European stability crisis, we saw the immigration crisis, we saw war again in the middle of Europe and the changing position of Russia. We saw Donald Trump now and the new transatlantic relationship. So the world has changed, but the basis where we’re working on with the Lisbon Treaty hasn’t been updated. So we need a new treaty and I think we should try a new constitution for the European Union, where of course also issues like subsidiarity will be important. And the question if we could shrink the bureaucracy in Brussels, all this could be issues for a new try to get the constitution of the European Union. Because as I said, the European Union is so important for us—for the economy, for stability, for peace and to be globally recognised. If we want to secure our global power as Europe, it’s just possible if we do that together. None of us is globally important compared with India, with China, with the US, with Africa and many other regions. So if we still want to play a role on the globe, we can just do it as Europeans.
– The NATO summit is coming soon and this time it is historically uncertain. I would say some experts even suggest that it may become a repeat of the Oval Office battle with President Zelensky there. What are your thoughts on this? What could be historic at this summit, this time?
– Let me say we are round about two months before the summit, and two months before the summit in May 2025. NATO is important and everybody understands it now. We had a long period where a lot of people doubted that NATO was still important. Now we are quite clear that NATO is needed. So this is the strength of NATO, and we understand it now and we see it now as Europeans. We understand we must do our part of burden sharing. I can understand the position of the US. It can’t be all on the shoulders in Europe or the United States of America. They can’t carry our burden, they can’t do our investing in security, they can’t secure us and we lack our responsibility. So the call for higher defence budgets has been on the table for a long time. They were already there when Obama was president. So they were already there of course when Biden was president and they are still there when Trump’s president. And now it’s not time anymore for calling us in Europe and asking us for higher defence budgets. Now we should do our part in burden sharing, in security in Europe, and we should take responsibility and we must do it fast in the next few years. We’re not talking about decades, we’re talking about years. It’s our responsibility and responsibility can just be done together. So we have to do a lot of things and I hope we understand it and not discuss and not write papers. We have to perform. So the NATO summit is important.
– Another important question is Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO. And there were two major countries who opposed this idea before at the previous summit, Germany and the US. Do you expect that with a new government, Germany could change its position and support Ukraine?
– As I understand, we have more actors who see the problematic situation that a country who is involved actually in a war joining NATO—then we immediately have a NATO situation of collective defence. And so normally, not just Ukraine, it’s not possible that a country in war can join NATO.
– The question was an invitation for Ukraine, not its membership right now.
– So before I come to that, I just wanted to mention that we have long single small step membership with Ukraine since a few weeks as members of the Reserve Officers Association CEO, which is under the umbrella of NATO. So we are doing things that are possible. Of course, it’s not NATO, it’s an association of reserve officers, but Ukraine is already part of this. So in the end, I think it’s the freedom of each country to join communities, to join unions like the European Union and to ask for security. And in any peace talks that will maybe come, the question of security and future security will be crucial for Ukraine, and NATO membership is something that will be seen in the future. Ukraine should be in NATO, but it’s a very difficult political issue that will be connected, I expect, with any peace talks.
– Another topic I would like to develop with you is that you used to be a member of the Intelligence Oversight Committee, and German intelligence says that in a few years Russia could be ready to invade NATO. Could you explain to our audience how these forecasts are made and how accurate are they? Are they based on rebuilding the strategically depleted Russian army? Or for instance, on specific intelligence, on plans and readiness of Putin to invade NATO nations.
– Of course, I can’t tell you any classified information, and you can be sure that not just Germany is looking very closely into Russia. What is done in Russia? What are the future plans, if there are any? And what the industry is doing? So of course we’re looking. And from information that is public information, which is open-source intelligence, you can easily find out that Russia is producing a lot of military goods, especially for the artillery, especially in small drones and protected vehicles. So Russia’s production in military equipment is rising and is huge. Just a small amount is going to the war in Ukraine. So they are saving military equipment, ammunition and everything for maybe other things. And if you compare that with the doctrine of the Holy Rus, which normally is called the Kievan Rus, we can see that there is an issue behind such a huge production, which is not even used in the war in Ukraine. So that’s why we expect a special time, a special date when there is so much ammunition and vehicles and equipment that Russia can try to open another war—a second war—or you know, that war nowadays, or hybrid, can start a confrontation which could step by step move into a war.
– And no classified information, just your assessments please here. Another question is that a German historian suggested that this could even be our last peaceful summer, and the Baltic states are most often considered the likely place of a possible invasion by Russia. President Zelensky also recently stated, citing Ukrainian intelligence, that Russia could invade Lithuania, Poland or Ukraine under the cover of military exercises in neighbouring Belarus this summer. Actually, in what scenario do you think Russia could do this and when?
– So the historian who said that is Sönke Neitzel, who’s a very smart observer on military, political and historical issues. And he’s right—we see many possible situations, for example, around the Black Sea, in Moldova, in the Baltic states. Of course, Russia is definitely a threat where we on one side shouldn’t exclude a total military invasion. A lot of people say no, it won’t be like this. It could be. But of course it could be hybrid, it could be different. We saw the Little Green Men, we saw civilians attacking other civilians under the order of Russia. So there are many, many possibilities to try to destabilise a country and then on the third or fourth step, in the end, use huge military force. There are a lot of possibilities. And if you just look into cyber, we saw in the Baltics every day many, many cyberattacks above what we could allocate to come from Russia. We see it in Moldova, we see it in Romania, where they had recently—just a few days ago—presidential elections, the first elections, but definitely influenced by Russia. And so they had to do it a second time. So we see in every area that Russia is trying to destabilise Europe. That’s why it’s so important to work on the unity you mentioned, also to start to talk with Hungary and Orban. Just together we have the strength to compete and the resilience to make it quite clear—no chance for Russia to look at you.