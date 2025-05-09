Chairman of the Reservist Association of Bundeswehr: "Russia’s hoarding military equipment. We expect a special date"

– I would like to discuss the European Union with you a bit. When it comes to decision making, we can see some problems and for instance, sanctions against Russia, additional support for Ukraine. Everything can be blocked with a single veto, and buying off Orban usually costs a lot. Is there a chance that the European Union can be reformed?

– I think we need reform. The last treaty, the Treaty of Lisbon, is from the year 2009. We all know how it came into power. We tried to make a Treaty of a Constitution for the European Union. That failed because of the votes in France and the Netherlands. Then the Lisbon Treaty was the best result that could be done in that. But it was a long time ago—2009—for the reform and integration process for the European Union. And we’ve seen a lot of things. We saw the European stability crisis, we saw the immigration crisis, we saw war again in the middle of Europe and the changing position of Russia. We saw Donald Trump now and the new transatlantic relationship. So the world has changed, but the basis where we’re working on with the Lisbon Treaty hasn’t been updated. So we need a new treaty and I think we should try a new constitution for the European Union, where of course also issues like subsidiarity will be important. And the question if we could shrink the bureaucracy in Brussels, all this could be issues for a new try to get the constitution of the European Union. Because as I said, the European Union is so important for us—for the economy, for stability, for peace and to be globally recognised. If we want to secure our global power as Europe, it’s just possible if we do that together. None of us is globally important compared with India, with China, with the US, with Africa and many other regions. So if we still want to play a role on the globe, we can just do it as Europeans.