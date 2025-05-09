Russian minority marks Victory Day in Antakalnis Cemetery

Flowers, candles and soldiers’ photos were placed on the path to the cemetery with Russian military songs sounding in the background.
One protester, representing the organisation Šviesos vilkai (Wolves of Light), handed out condoms to passers by so that "another Vladimir Putin would not be born".
"Take some for the world’s safety," the man encouraged passers-by, a call heeded both by young people and the elderly.
"I have handed out quite a few but have many more," the man named Vidmantas told a journalist from ELTA.
Activist Valdas Bartkevičius, who regularly transports aid to Ukraine, stood with some of his colleagues near the cemetery with banners condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. They chanted "Glory to Ukraine" and sang the country’s national anthem. Some of the passers-by celebrating Victory Day responded by shouting "Glory to Russia" at them.
Ričardas Savickas came to protest against Russia, too. He was wounded in a Russian Iskander missile explosion while transporting humanitarian aid in Pokrovsk, Ukraine. He was operated on and his leg was amputated in Ukraine, and now he uses a prosthetic.
Alvydas Šlepikas’ novel Mano vardas – Marytė (My Name is Mary) is about Savickas’ mother. It describes the story of a 4-year-old German girl who lived in East Prussia and was raped by Russian soldiers. She then moved to Lithuania and never learned who were her parents.
Someone protesting Russian aggression brought a dump lorry and several bins with inscriptions "For carnations, candles and Soviet nostalgia."
Meanwhile, an 80-year-old Russian man who came to the cemetery told ELTA journalist that his father fought in the Second World War for Russia and his entire family always celebrates Victory Day, a tradition passed down to his children and grandchildren. He said that his father helped liberate Berlin and Prague.
Some people paying respects to Soviet soldiers were wearing items with Russian symbols and its coat of arms.
A Russian woman wiping her tears said that Victory Day is a celebration for the whole world. "You are alive only because they died," she said about Soviet troops.
Another 74-year-old man stated that he supports Russia. According to him, the Soviet Union won the war, whereas other countries helped only when the war was essentially over. "Glory to Russia, not to Ukraine. Ukraine and NATO started the war, not Russia," he claimed.
Some pro-Russian activists were also present in Antakalnis Cemetery, including Kazimieras Juraitis and Erika Švenčionienė, who are on trial for aiding a hostile country’s actions against Lithuania, and Laurynas Ragelskis, who is on trial for inciting hatred.
Extensive police force was patrolling the scene.
On the eve of 9 May, the State Security Department (VSD) warned that Russia’s special services may take advantage of Victory Day to start provocations and information attacks against Lithuania in order to sow fear and panic among members of the public, to spread distrust in decisions of the state and authorities.
While Russia and the Russian community celebrates Victory Day on 9 May, elsewhere in Europe, including in Lithuania, the end of the Second World War and defeat of Nazi Germany is marked on 8 May.
At the end of the Second World War the Soviet Union occupied Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia and subjected their populations to repression. The USSR carried out forced collectivisation and sovietisation, and deported hundreds of thousands of people to Siberia.
As the Soviet Army was advancing in 1944, Lithuanians waged guerrilla warfare and partisans, also known as „Forest Brothers“, continued fighting until 1953.