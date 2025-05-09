Russian minority marks Victory Day in Antakalnis Cemetery

Activist Valdas Bartkevičius, who regularly transports aid to Ukraine, stood with some of his colleagues near the cemetery with banners condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. They chanted "Glory to Ukraine" and sang the country’s national anthem. Some of the passers-by celebrating Victory Day responded by shouting "Glory to Russia" at them.

"I have handed out quite a few but have many more," the man named Vidmantas told a journalist from ELTA.

"Take some for the world’s safety," the man encouraged passers-by, a call heeded both by young people and the elderly.

One protester, representing the organisation Šviesos vilkai (Wolves of Light), handed out condoms to passers by so that "another Vladimir Putin would not be born".

Flowers, candles and soldiers’ photos were placed on the path to the cemetery with Russian military songs sounding in the background.

Ričardas Savickas came to protest against Russia, too. He was wounded in a Russian Iskander missile explosion while transporting humanitarian aid in Pokrovsk, Ukraine. He was operated on and his leg was amputated in Ukraine, and now he uses a prosthetic.

Alvydas Šlepikas’ novel Mano vardas – Marytė (My Name is Mary) is about Savickas’ mother. It describes the story of a 4-year-old German girl who lived in East Prussia and was raped by Russian soldiers. She then moved to Lithuania and never learned who were her parents.

Someone protesting Russian aggression brought a dump lorry and several bins with inscriptions "For carnations, candles and Soviet nostalgia."