Cause of fire in Kaunas power plant determined

Initial findings suggest that the fire might have been caused by lithium batteries, stated the Police Department. Circumstances are being clarified.

The fire started at 5:54 p.m. in Biruliškės village near Kaunas, in the plant’s waste sorting facility. The power plant incinerates waste to produce heat and electricity.

People were not hurt in the incident.

The facility located in Kaunas Free Economic Zone has been operating since 2020.

The plant incinerates up to 255,000 tonnes of non-hazardous and household waste after secondary sorting, which is unsuitable for recycling but can be burned.