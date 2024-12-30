Around 700,000 people to get higher benefits as of next year – PM

"The effect will be really tangible and noticeable, since the basic social benefits alone are increasing from EUR 55 to EUR 70, the state supported income is going up by EUR 45, and other benefits, both wage and social security ones, are rising by more than 10-12%," the prime minister told reporters on Monday.

"All of this will make a difference for around 700,000 residents of Lithuania, and we believe that it will help reduce indicators measuring poverty and social exclusion," Paluckas added.

The Government will seek a further rise in the benefit sizes in the coming year when the triennial state budget for 2025-2027 is set to be reviewed.