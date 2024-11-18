Another protest will be held against coalition with Nemunas Dawn

On Thursday, 21 November, a second demonstration is planned near parliament to demand that the Social Democratic Party (LSDP) and Democrats For Lithuania would terminate their coalition agreement with the Nemunas Dawn, whose leader Remigijus Žemaitaitis is accused of antisemitism.

"As we were not heard the first time, we will gather again. Democratically elected politicians have to work for all the people of Lithuania and should not simply ignore those who criticise them," the organisers of the rally wrote in a message on social network Facebook.