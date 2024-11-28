All ministerial nominees officially presented to Nausėda

President’s chief adviser Frederikas Jansonas on Thursday confirmed this to the news agency ELTA.

Incoming Social Democratic Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas on Wednesday named the final ministerial candidates nominated by the Nemunas Dawn Party. Ignas Hofmanas, chairman of the Lithuanian Agricultural Council, was put forward for the agriculture minister’s position. Director of the Nature Research Centre (GTC) Sigitas Podėnas was named as the candidate for the environment minister. Gintautas Bartkus was presented as the candidate for the justice minister’s position.