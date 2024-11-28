All ministerial nominees officially presented to Nausėda

President’s chief adviser Frederikas Jansonas on Thursday confirmed this to the news agency ELTA.
Incoming Social Democratic Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas on Wednesday named the final ministerial candidates nominated by the Nemunas Dawn Party. Ignas Hofmanas, chairman of the Lithuanian Agricultural Council, was put forward for the agriculture minister’s position. Director of the Nature Research Centre (GTC) Sigitas Podėnas was named as the candidate for the environment minister. Gintautas Bartkus was presented as the candidate for the justice minister’s position.
The Social Democratic Party (LSDP) has named Rimantas Šadžius as finance minister, MP Dovilė Šakalienė as national defence minister, MP Šarūnas Birutis as culture minister, MP Inga Ruginienė as social security and labour minister, MP Eugenijus Sabutis as transport and communications minister, Marija Jakubauskienė as health minister, MP Raminta Popovienė as education, science and sport minister, and Vladislav Kondratovič as justice minister. It also proposed president’s chief national security adviser Kęstutis Budrys for the position of the foreign minister.
Meanwhile, Democrats For Lithuania nominated Lukas Savickas as minister of the economy and innovation, and Žygimantas Vaičiūnas as minister of energy.
The new Cabinet of Ministers will gain powers when the Seimas votes and approves the Government’s programme.