Lithuania is becoming a hub for defence innovation – president

In his welcome address, the president emphasised Lithuania’s ambition to become a leader in defence innovation and called on the international business community to actively engage in the growth of the defence industry and seize new opportunities emerging from the growing defence funding.
According to the head of state, deterrence today emerges as an essential element of foreign and security policy. „History shows that deterrence is only successful when we consistently invest, cooperate, innovate, and – most importantly – ensure production,“ the head of state stressed.
The president welcomed Lithuania’s concrete steps to strengthen its defence sector: starting from next year, Lithuania will be investing between 5 and 6 percent of its GDP in defence, while also creating conditions for the deployment of the German brigade in Lithuania. In addition, Lithuania is actively cutting red tape for defence companies, successfully attracting companies such as Rheinmetall and Northrop Grumman.
President Gitanas Nausėda also highlighted Lithuania’s leadership in providing support for Ukraine. In terms of accumulated military and other support, measured as a percentage of GDP, Lithuania is one of the top three supporters of Ukraine in the world.
The head of state also highlighted that Lithuania is already well-known for its achievements in the high-tech fields like lasers, sensors, and drones, and is strengthening its position within the international space ecosystem by collaborating with the European Space Agency and exploring cooperation opportunities with NASA.
"I invite the business community to take initiative, explore new opportunities for cooperation, and work together to build defence capabilities. Only through collective effort can we ensure lasting peace and security in Europe," Gitanas Nausėda underlined.