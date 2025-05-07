Lithuania is becoming a hub for defence innovation – president

In his welcome address, the president emphasised Lithuania’s ambition to become a leader in defence innovation and called on the international business community to actively engage in the growth of the defence industry and seize new opportunities emerging from the growing defence funding.

According to the head of state, deterrence today emerges as an essential element of foreign and security policy. „History shows that deterrence is only successful when we consistently invest, cooperate, innovate, and – most importantly – ensure production,“ the head of state stressed.