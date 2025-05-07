Govt will not propose raising standard rate VAT – minister

"We will not propose raising the general rate of the value added tax as this would affect residents earning the lowest income. We simply do not have the right to do this," Šadžius told reporters.
Business owners have criticised the Government’s plans to raise the corporate income tax by 1%. They have instead suggested increasing the standard rate VAT from 21% to 22%.
"Those who have more opportunities to pay for greater assets, for better business should contribute proportionally more compared with those who perhaps do not have such opportunities," said the finance minister.
However, the Ministry of Finance intends to eliminate VAT relief for heating, hot water and firewood, to increase VAT from 9% to 12% for accommodation and passenger transport services, as well as for art, culture and events.
Changes will also be made to the personal income tax and the real estate tax, while new taxes will be introduced on sugar and insurance contracts.
These measures are estimated to increase state and municipal budget revenue by EUR 248.7 million in 2026 and EUR 624.6 million in 2027.