Govt will not propose raising standard rate VAT – minister

"We will not propose raising the general rate of the value added tax as this would affect residents earning the lowest income. We simply do not have the right to do this," Šadžius told reporters.

Business owners have criticised the Government’s plans to raise the corporate income tax by 1%. They have instead suggested increasing the standard rate VAT from 21% to 22%.

"Those who have more opportunities to pay for greater assets, for better business should contribute proportionally more compared with those who perhaps do not have such opportunities," said the finance minister.