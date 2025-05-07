Nausėda confirms reports of airspace closure for Moscow-bound politicians

"We take all the travels by plane very seriously. And we have leaders of countries here," Nausėda told 15min on Wednesday afternoon.

"A number of planes have experienced cyber disruptions. Some people may use this to potentially provoke and create problems and risks for the flight of these individuals through Lithuania. We took this decision bearing in mind the security of our people and of all those travelling through Lithuania, including heads of state, which is a top priority for us," the president said.