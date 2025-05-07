2025.05.07 16:42

Nausėda confirms reports of airspace closure for Moscow-bound politicians

 
PHOTO: Dainius Labutis | Elta

President Gitanas Nausėda has confirmed media reports of Lithuania’s planned closure of airspace to Serbian and Slovakian leaders who intend to fly to the Victory Day celebration in Russia, 15min.lt news website has said.

The president noted that this is a security decision as Moscow is continuing its aggression in Ukraine.

"We take all the travels by plane very seriously. And we have leaders of countries here," Nausėda told 15min on Wednesday afternoon.

"A number of planes have experienced cyber disruptions. Some people may use this to potentially provoke and create problems and risks for the flight of these individuals through Lithuania. We took this decision bearing in mind the security of our people and of all those travelling through Lithuania, including heads of state, which is a top priority for us," the president said.

President of Serbia Aleksandr Vucic and Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico are the only European leaders intending to participate in the 9 May parade in Moscow.

