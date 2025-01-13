2024 Freedom Prize awarded to priest Julius Sasnauskas

The award ceremony was held in parliament on the Day of the Defenders of Freedom, 13 January 2025. Speaker of the Seimas of Lithuania Saulius Skvernelis presented the award.

The Freedom Prize is bestowed for contribution to defending human rights, advancing democracy, promoting transnational cooperation and fighting for the self-determination and sovereignty of Eastern and Central European nations.

Sasnauskas was one of the youngest participants of Lithuania’s unarmed anti-Soviet resistance and an active member of the underground national political organisation the Lithuanian Liberty League (LLL).