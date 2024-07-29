Experts Identify Key Aspect of Greenwashing: Even the Most Conscious Consumers Risk Being Misled

According to experts, the responsibility for plastic pollution extends beyond consumers – both national politicians and businesses must recognise the environment damage they contribute to. What is more, the so-called greenwashing, misleading even the most informed individuals, is also significantly contributing to these issues. Sustainability advocates and professionals are continually looking for ways to combat plastic pollution, but they acknowledge a fundamental reality – there is no singular solution, there is no silver bullet: we simply have to reduce both the production and consumption of plastics.