„Western countries attack Russia“ while „withdrawing aid to Ukraine“: competing disinformation campaigns from Europe to Latin America

At other times, such misinformation indicates the cessation of military support to Ukraine and support to other countries in conflict instead. One example is the hoax that circulated in Georgia pointing to the cessation of French aid to Ukraine and support for Armenia instead. As Georgian fact-checker Myth Detector explains , France signed military cooperation agreements with Armenia in 2023 and, in June 2024 , a contract was signed for the supply of artillery systems, however, this does not exclude military aid to Ukraine. In countries such as Venezuela it was reported that the US had stopped supporting Ukraine, as reported by the fact-checking organisation EsPaja .

While most hoaxes go in the same direction, claiming that the West is attacking Russia, sometimes content appears that indicates that certain countries support Russia. This is the case of the images of planes in the skies over Marseille, France, with the flag of the country that circulated with messages suggesting that it was the flag of Russia, which has the same colours but in a different order. As explained by the fact-checkers of La Silla Vacía in Colombia, the images, from 8 May, correspond to the celebration of the arrival of the Olympic flame in that city, as part of the Olympic Games 2024 to be held from July in Paris, in which the planes painted with the French flag and the colours were inverted due to the perspective. It was also verified by other fact-checkers such as dpa or AFP Factual .