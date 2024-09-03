Out of Office, in Kaunas: Workation Ideas

If the light bustle doesn’t scare you away or even attracts the muses, consider sitting in the lobby of Moxy , Kaunas’ most fun hotel. There’s a perfect balance of mood in the half-lobby-half-bar. Ibis Styles Kaunas Centre is another hotel that offers a symbiosis of comfort and inspiration. Once settled in one of its rooms, head upstairs to work in the panoramic restaurant Sky9 Terrace .

Another way to motivate yourself to finish the article, sheet, project, or budget is to do some eye yoga. Have you heard of it? Treat your vision with vast urban and natural panoramas by climbing up to the terrace of Kaunas Christ’s Resurrection Basilica, taking the funicular to the Aleksotas observation deck, or... taking a flight over Kaunas. One of Europe’s oldest aerodromes, named after iconic Lithuanian pilots S. Darius and S. Girėnas, is in perfect working order and open to the curious. If you’re excited about how to find out more, click here: kultura.kaunas.lt.