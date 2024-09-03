Out of Office, in Kaunas: Workation Ideas

Let’s say you’ve already found a place to stay for a week or so—the choice of hotels and Airbnb apartments in Kaunas is vast, and fans of modernism, Scandinavian minimalism, crispy hotel sheets, and authentic aura will feel right at home here. It all depends on your budget and desired location, really. Bear in mind that Kaunas is compact, and you can reach everything you need by bus, bike, or on foot.
Best Free Workation Spots
Of course, if you don’t want to spend all your time in a hotel room, you can always join the local coworking community. Here’s a list of coworking spaces where you can rent a desk, a cubicle, or even a room… And who doesn’t like a free desk? When you order a cup of coffee, you can spend a few hours in (almost) all cafes in Kaunas, but not everyone can concentrate with all the coffee machine sounds.
Cosy, silence-filled spaces await in libraries. If you like the aura created by books and the inspiring view outside your window, come to Kaunas Vincas Kudirka Public Library, on Laisvės al. 57. Pro tip – be early, as many local freelancers like to come here, too.
Those looking for privacy will love the enclosed workspaces of the recently renovated Ąžuolynas Library (Oak Grove Library), where you can write novel after novel in isolation from the outside world. You are also welcome to sit down in the library’s common areas. They even have massage armchairs and a green zone!
Another library you should check out is the KTU Library on the Student campus. Here, you’ll definitely be inspired by the stylish and ergonomic solutions and the most interesting research papers around you.
Artistic souls are invited to the Kaunas Artists’ House. The reading room of this cultural institution is open to all - books and magazines abound, there’s even a cassette corner and… wait for it… free coffee.
If the light bustle doesn’t scare you away or even attracts the muses, consider sitting in the lobby of Moxy, Kaunas’ most fun hotel. There’s a perfect balance of mood in the half-lobby-half-bar. Ibis Styles Kaunas Centre is another hotel that offers a symbiosis of comfort and inspiration. Once settled in one of its rooms, head upstairs to work in the panoramic restaurant Sky9 Terrace.
Another way to motivate yourself to finish the article, sheet, project, or budget is to do some eye yoga. Have you heard of it? Treat your vision with vast urban and natural panoramas by climbing up to the terrace of Kaunas Christ’s Resurrection Basilica, taking the funicular to the Aleksotas observation deck, or... taking a flight over Kaunas. One of Europe’s oldest aerodromes, named after iconic Lithuanian pilots S. Darius and S. Girėnas, is in perfect working order and open to the curious. If you’re excited about how to find out more, click here: kultura.kaunas.lt.
For more ideas on how to make the best of your workation, a long weekend with your computer or a creative residency, visit our website visit.kaunas.lt/en/