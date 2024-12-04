Researcher advises those who want to ease adaptation in a foreign country: when in Rome, do as the Romans do

"It seems that migrations have become so common that we do not even pay much attention to them; people travel, are constantly on the move, move abroad for business, education, professional development or simply travel to explore new places, traditions, and relax, recharge their batteries. Whatever the reason, communication is an inevitable part of any such migrations. A totally new language, the one you have not been exposed to before could be intimidating, discomforting – but we can help ourselves here as well by activating some effective steps – exposing yourself to the language as much as possible, exploring its attributes, and experience – try it with no fear – it will pay off," Dr M. Prodanović encourages not to be afraid of using a new language.