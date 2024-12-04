Researcher advises those who want to ease adaptation in a foreign country: when in Rome, do as the Romans do

Dr Marijana Prodanović, associate professor at Kauno kolegija Higher Education Institution (HEI), PhD of English Language and Linguistics, president of the English Language Association of Serbia, shares tips on how to adapt more easily in a foreign country, overcome the language barrier, and recognise culture shock and its stages.
Openness and a desire to learn are essential for successful adaptation
Due to her dynamic work, Dr M. Prodanović says that she does not have the opportunity to permanently settle in Lithuania and spends her time in several different European countries – Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Spain, Lithuania and other countries. She notes that although travelling, most definitely, enriches – broadens our horizons, provides so many novels, enjoyable experiences, but some miscommunication can also come into play while abroad.
"The language most of us rely on while travelling nowadays is the lingua franca of today’s world, the English language. Nevertheless, despite its prevalent usage, our mother tongues seem to somehow always interfere with what we communicate in a foreign language. In this respect, I would love to draw attention to cultural nuances visible everywhere – and seen even when we all agree to use English," says the book ’Towards Success in Communicating and Teaching Internationally. Teach and Talk Like You Walk’ co-author Dr M. Prodanović.
For example, while some cultures are warmer, some others are, for instance, explicit, distant, and pay more attention to physical distancing, the associate professor shares. She notes that such elements matter in communication and could either be life-saving or detrimental.
"So, my piece of advice would be – familiarise yourself with the basic cultural patterns of the part of the world you are about to visit – do not forget body language, colours, important dates, festivities, food habits, attitude towards time, and more. The differences they make could be more significant than the ones resulting from language itself and its accuracy," advises researcher.
Dr M. Prodanović also points out that language and mind are intertwined and it is impossible to escape these bonds: "What we have been taught, exposed to through the years will always find its way into the communication patterns we use – no matter whether we use native language or foreign language."
She notes that we all have some engrained nuances characterising our communication, all the other people, we interact with, have their own. Furthermore, we all hypothesise the interlocutors will understand us, but there is actually an ocean of differences between us. Therefore, according to Dr M. Prodanović, it is important to assume that our interlocutors have had different experiences, styles, influences, requirements, expectations, etc. surrounding them.
"If this is our starting point – we will avoid any judgemental behaviour, be ready to observe, explore, and embrace what is different. For success in intercultural communication – we should just be open, follow suit, and as the proverb says When in Rome, do as the Romans do," shares the author of more than 50 scientific articles, 2 monographs and 4 coursebooks.
Not everyone overcomes culture shock
Coming to another country, even after learning about another culture, people still may experience culture shock. In some cases, it can be provoked by even small things, such as insignificant phrases, unusual clothing, makeup, language features such as intonation. Dr M. Prodanović reveals that there are four stages of culture shock: euphoria or honeymoon, disappointment, adaptation and acceptance.
"Whenever witnessing something different – no matter positive or negative, we might feel baffled, perplexed and not sure about the adequate steps to be taken, etiquette to follow. Exactly that happens when culture shock kicks in – something new surrounds us, characterising a different culture, and one cannot be sure about proper code of conduct. It is believed that novelties usually fill us with euphoria, eagerness to explore, immerse yourself into it – but, the stage of euphoria, the first one, commonly does not last long," says the associate professor at Kauno kolegija HEI.
She notes that people get homesick, remember the native habits, everything inherent to the cultural milieu they have come from. That is when stage two – or the stage of shock comes to the fore.
"Whether one stays there or moves on is rather individual – those people open to new experiences and ready to welcome diversities often move on – they start exploring, understanding and slowly integrating in the target culture. Some of them might even experience total assimilation – taking on the characteristics of the new culture they find themselves in," shares Dr M. Prodanović.
On the other hand, she notes, many people never move from the culture shock stage – they remain confined to it, to their own habits, patterns and opt for separation or marginalisation, that is – looking for and spending time with those similar to them only, neglecting the novelties.
According to Dr M. Prodanović, although English, due to its widespread use, can facilitate communication, in order to successfully adapt, knowing the local language will always help reduce the feeling of isolation, allow to better understand the locals, and establish relationships with them.
"It seems that migrations have become so common that we do not even pay much attention to them; people travel, are constantly on the move, move abroad for business, education, professional development or simply travel to explore new places, traditions, and relax, recharge their batteries. Whatever the reason, communication is an inevitable part of any such migrations. A totally new language, the one you have not been exposed to before could be intimidating, discomforting – but we can help ourselves here as well by activating some effective steps – exposing yourself to the language as much as possible, exploring its attributes, and experience – try it with no fear – it will pay off," Dr M. Prodanović encourages not to be afraid of using a new language.