Breaking stigmas: the sexiest and biggest sustainability festival in the Baltics takes place this week

"It's time to change the approach to sustainability issues - a large part of society still reacts to this area with a suspicious or frowning face. Although the facts and research clearly show that we have many important problems to solve, this understanding has not yet reached the masses. Impact Day is here to help make sustainability sexy in society," says Merili Ginter, Head Organizer of the festival.
Impact Day brings together enthusiasts who want to better understand sustainability and influencers/speakers who educate listeners-viewers about making more sustainable choices every day. In addition, responsible entrepreneurs, investors and representatives of the public sector will be present.
Some of the renowned Impact Day 2023 speakers are:
- Kersti Kaljulaid (former President of Estonia)
- Rolf Ladau (CEO of Paulig)
- Terry Virts (NASA astronaut)
- Gunter Pauli (entrepreneur and author; author of the Blue Economy concept)
- Paul Hawken (author, entrepreneur, environmental advocate)
- Kęstutis Juščius (CEO of AUGA Group)
- Anders Wijkman (opinion leader, author)
- Joseph Kim (master trainer from the team of world famous speaker and author Simon Sinek)
- Kai Realo (CEO of Ragn-Sells Estonia)
- Kristi Saare (investor, author, entrepreneur)
- Taavi Kotka (KOOS.io, co-founder and CEO)
- Kristjan Maruste (CEO of Kõu Mobility Group)
- Epp Kärsin (the expert of pleasure)
- Reet Aus (founder of Aus Design and Upmade)
You can get acquainted with all more than 150 speakers and the event’s exact program agenda HERE.
Impact Day 2023 in numbers:
- 2000+ participants;
- 150+ speakers;
- 4 stages;
- 100+ sessions;
- 8+ pre-events.
Impact Day includes various hands-on workshops, discussions, panels and pitching competitions. It is also possible to explore the large EXPO area on site and on the evening of the opening day, the entertaining Impact Sound takes place.
More information about the event: https://impactday.eu/