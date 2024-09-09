Tesonet triples its investment into the biotechnology startup MISHKAY Biotech

„We aim to develop science-based products that are actually effective. Having already signed the first contracts with several pharmacies, we’re currently in talks with a couple of universities, and will soon launch our first two products made in collaboration with medical professionals. One for skin health and one for cholesterol control. Biotechnology is an area requiring a tremendous amount of time and investment. We’re very happy to have investors motivating us to forge ahead and making a strong contribution in every other conceivable way. The additional investment will enable us to grow faster,“ Tomas Varnas explained.