Purchasing power expected to increase further with economic growth next year – ministry

"After Lithuania’s economy got back on the path of economic growth in 2024, growth is expected to strengthen further next year supported by external demand recovery. Though inflation will accelerate to 2.5% in 2025, the rate of inflation will be favourable to economic growth. With the labour market remaining sufficiently resilient, the average national wage will grow at a relatively fast pace and significantly exceed the impact of inflation. This will lead to a further increase in purchasing power of the population and stimulate domestic consumption", says Minister of Finance Rimantas Šadžius.