Lithuanian space companies attract more than EUR 5mn in investment – ministry

„Last year, the global value of the space sector was more than EUR 554 million. With a forecast to triple to EUR 1.66 trillion over the next decade, participation in ESA opens up many new opportunities for Lithuania to grow this high-potential sector,“ said Aušrinė Armonaitė, the Minister of the Economy and Innovation.

This year alone, ESA has approved 8 projects from Lithuanian companies and scientific institutions under the Third Country Programme exclusively for Lithuania. Almost EUR 1 million is expected to be allocated for their implementation.