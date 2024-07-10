Kaunas Free Economic Zone investment exceeds EUR 1.5bn

Vytautas Petružis, CEO of the Kaunas FEZ, says that the FEZ is as successful as the businesses operating here, and Aušrinė Armonaitė, minister of the economy and innovation, notes the importance of the development conditions created for businesses.

„We are consistently helping the Kaunas FEZ to grow, and we are already seeing the results of our joint work: developed infrastructure, growing investment, and job creation. Last year, on the initiative of the Ministry, it was decided to expand the Kaunas FEZ from 534 to 1,054 hectares, and we also allocated funding for the development of its infrastructure. This is particularly important in improving the investment environment of the Kaunas region and strengthening the economic competitiveness of the whole country,“ says Minister Armonaitė.