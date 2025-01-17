Independent experts confirmed that operation of GIPL gas interconnection is safe – Amber Grid

GIPL’s security check was carried out in November-December, 2024. It was carried out by JSC Inspecta Latvia, which won the public tender. The company did not participate in the construction of GIPL. Before concluding the contract, Inspecta Latvia was checked by the Coordinating Commission for the Protection of Important Objects for National Security of Lithuania.

Independent experts conducted a pipeline test, during which the pressure in the pipeline sections was increased to 1.5 and 1.1 times the operating pressure. Its parameters were maintained within 12 hours according the Pipeline Installation Rules.