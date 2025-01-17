Independent experts confirmed that operation of GIPL gas interconnection is safe – Amber Grid

GIPL’s security check was carried out in November-December, 2024. It was carried out by JSC Inspecta Latvia, which won the public tender. The company did not participate in the construction of GIPL. Before concluding the contract, Inspecta Latvia was checked by the Coordinating Commission for the Protection of Important Objects for National Security of Lithuania.
Independent experts conducted a pipeline test, during which the pressure in the pipeline sections was increased to 1.5 and 1.1 times the operating pressure. Its parameters were maintained within 12 hours according the Pipeline Installation Rules.
The section passed the test in the same way as during the construction. The pipeline can be operated safely until the next regular inspection scheduled for 2026-2027. No additional defects or damages were found, which would prevent the safe operation of the gas pipeline.
In accordance with the agreements with VERT, Amber Grid submitted the conclusion of the GIPL security check on 15 January 2024. The operator performs the operation and default maintenance of the gas pipeline in accordance with the procedure established by legal acts. A total of 4 TWh of gas was transferred through the gas pipeline to and from Poland in 2024.