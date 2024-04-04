House prices in Lithuania up by 8.3% in Q4 2023 y-o-y

In the fourth quarter of 2023, house prices, as measured by the House Price Index, fell by 1.1% in the euro area and rose by 0.2% in the EU compared with the same quarter of the previous year. In the third quarter of 2023, house prices fell by 2.2% and 1.1% in the euro area and EU, respectively. These figures come from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.