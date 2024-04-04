House prices in Lithuania up by 8.3% in Q4 2023 y-o-y

Compared with the third quarter of 2023, house prices fell by 0.7% in the euro area and by 0.3% in the EU in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Among the Member States for which data are available, eight showed an annual decrease in house prices in the fourth quarter of 2023, and eighteen showed an annual increase. The largest falls were registered in Luxembourg (-14.4%), Germany (-7.1%) and Finland (-4.4%), while the highest increases were recorded in Poland (+13.0%), Bulgaria (+10.1%) and Croatia (+9.5%).
In Lithuania, house prices increased by 8.3% in Q4 2023 year-on-year. In Latvia, they increased by 1% and in Estonia, by 5.8%.
Compared with the previous quarter, prices decreased in eleven Member States, were stable in one (Italy) and increased in fourteen Member States. The largest falls were registered in France (-2.7%), Latvia (-2.5%) as well as Denmark and Sweden (both -2.3%), while the highest increases were recorded in Poland (+4.8%), Croatia (+3.4%) and Ireland (+3.0%).
Compared with the previous quarter, house prices in Lithuania increased by 1.5% and in Estonia by 2.1%.