Gross wage rises to nearly EUR 2,200 in Q2

In April-June 2024, average gross (before employee taxes) monthly earnings in the whole economy (individual enterprises excluded) totalled EUR 2,196.4 and, compared to the first quarter of 2024, increased by 1.6%. In the public sector, average gross monthly earnings stood at EUR 2,331.5 (increased by 3.6%), in the private sector – EUR 2,141.4 (increased by 0.8%).
An increase in average gross monthly earnings in the whole economy was observed for most economic activities – from 0.3% (construction) to 5.8% (agriculture, forestry and fishing), while the decrease was recorded in administrative and support service activities, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply and financial and insurance activities – 0.3, 0.9 and 2.5% respectively.
Average net (after employee taxes) monthly earnings in the whole economy stood at EUR 1,352.9 and, against the first quarter of 2024, increased by 1.5%: in the public sector, amounted to EUR 1,429.8 (increased by 3.4%), in the private sector – EUR 1,323.2 (increased by 0.6%).
In the second quarter of 2024, against the previous quarter, real earnings in the whole economy rose by 1.1%: in the public sector decreased by 3%, in the private sector increased by 0.2%.
Changes in earnings were influenced by seasonal fluctuations and other reasons.
Over the year, gross earnings in the whole economy grew by 9.8%.
In II quarter 2024, against II quarter 2023, average gross monthly earnings in the whole economy increased by 9.8%: in the public sector – by 11.6, in the private sector – 9%.
Over the year, average gross monthly earnings in the whole economy went up in all enterprises, institutions and organisations of the economic activities, from 7.6 (financial and insurance activities) to 12% (education).
Average net monthly earnings in the whole economy increased by 9%: in the public sector – by 10.7, in the private sector – 8.4%.
Real earnings in the whole economy increased by 8.6%: in the public sector increased by 10.3%, in the private sector – 8%.
The increase in real earnings was caused by faster growth of net earnings than consumer prices. Changes in earnings were influenced by increased minimum monthly wage since 1 January 2024, increased minimum basic salary coefficients of employees of budgetary institutions, change in the procedure for the calculation of the tax-exempt amount of income, and other reasons.
In the second quarter of 2024, against the first quarter of 2024, the average number of employees in the whole economy rose by 0.2% (2,652 employees): it increased by 0.5% (1,766 employees) in the public sector and by 0.1% (855 employees) in the private sector.
Over the year, the average number of employees in the whole economy increased by 16.3 thousand (1.2%): in the public sector – 4.6 thousand (1.3%), in the private sector – 11.6 thousand (1.2%). The highest growth in the number of employees in the private sector was recorded in human health and social work activities (3.8 thousand).