Gross wage rises to nearly EUR 2,200 in Q2

An increase in average gross monthly earnings in the whole economy was observed for most economic activities – from 0.3% (construction) to 5.8% (agriculture, forestry and fishing), while the decrease was recorded in administrative and support service activities, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply and financial and insurance activities – 0.3, 0.9 and 2.5% respectively.

In April-June 2024, average gross (before employee taxes) monthly earnings in the whole economy (individual enterprises excluded) totalled EUR 2,196.4 and, compared to the first quarter of 2024, increased by 1.6%. In the public sector, average gross monthly earnings stood at EUR 2,331.5 (increased by 3.6%), in the private sector – EUR 2,141.4 (increased by 0.8%).

Average net (after employee taxes) monthly earnings in the whole economy stood at EUR 1,352.9 and, against the first quarter of 2024, increased by 1.5%: in the public sector, amounted to EUR 1,429.8 (increased by 3.4%), in the private sector – EUR 1,323.2 (increased by 0.6%).

In the second quarter of 2024, against the previous quarter, real earnings in the whole economy rose by 1.1%: in the public sector decreased by 3%, in the private sector increased by 0.2%.

Changes in earnings were influenced by seasonal fluctuations and other reasons.

Over the year, gross earnings in the whole economy grew by 9.8%.