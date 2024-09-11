European experts explore hydrogen’s role in aviation at Vilnius Airport meeting

„Future solutions can come into practice much faster than most of us think, which is why promoting advances in hydrogen technology is an important part of Europe’s Green Deal. We are continuously following and working with partners in Europe to analyse how the latest scientific breakthroughs in hydrogen production, transport and use can be applied to aviation. We are delighted to bring together aviation leaders to share the latest knowledge and organise workshops where we tackle real-world problems – from potential legal issues to technological challenges,“ comments Valdas Stropus, Head of Operations at Lithuanian Airports (LTOU).