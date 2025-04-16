Dr. Major: Let’s not fool ourselves, the USA is disengaging from European defense

– Finally, we can see a new coalition formed in Germany. What are your expectations for your country under this coalition government? Future Chancellor Merz is saying, "Germany is back." Can we expect Germany to seek a leadership role in Europe? – There are high expectations from our partners in Europe that Germany will take on a leadership role. If you look at various interviews, speeches, and statements by the future chancellor, he has accepted that role. He has said that Germany has a leading role to play, and he is taking on that responsibility. So I think we have to wait until May 7th, when he is expected to be elected as chancellor, to see what that means in practice. If you look at the coalition compact, which was published this week – essentially the working program for the next four years – you can see that there is a European ambition, as well as a defence ambition. It could be bigger, in my opinion, but there’s a very solid foundation when it comes to Europe, foreign affairs, security, and defence. Let’s hope that Germany’s ambitions meet the expectations of its partners.

– We all know that the Trump administration no longer wants the US to be the leader of the Western world. As EU Foreign Representative Kallas stated, a new leader is needed. It must be a nation with a large economy, a powerful military, a democratic system of government, genuine credibility, and determination to lead. No country meets all these criteria right now. But which nations have the potential? – I think Europeans have to redefine what European security and defence mean if they have to take care of it on their own. So far, the thinking around European deterrence, defence, and security has been largely – and positively – shaped by the US. The US was the key player in politically creating cohesion and unity. It also provided conventional mass and strategic enablers that Europeans either lack or don’t have enough of – like missile defence, deep precision strike capabilities, and others.

In the nuclear realm, the US played the central role, thanks to its strategic weapons and the nuclear sharing arrangements, alongside France and the UK. So now, the question for Europeans is: how would they design European defence if they had to do it alone? It’s not just about mass or filling equipment gaps – it’s also about rethinking what regional defence means without the US. When it comes to political leadership, there is no single country that can replace the US. So it will have to be a group of countries, ideally as representative of Europe as possible, in order to rally the others. It could be something like the Weimar Triangle – Germany, Poland, and France – plus the UK, or some variation.

In Europe, we often talk about the E5. The E5 would include the big three – France, Germany, and the UK – plus Poland to represent the East, and Italy to include the South. We may see changing leadership formats. Right now, for example, France and the UK are very vocal about the idea of a potential European coalition to uphold a ceasefire – something I don’t currently see happening, but maybe one day in Ukraine. So yes, I think we will see shifting coalitions. What’s important to me is that it should be inclusive, but still efficient. You need to strike the right balance between inclusiveness, efficiency, and regional representation. It should account for various dimensions, and it would be wise to include both the EU and NATO, rather than limiting leadership to just one organisation.

If you say it must be the EU, then we exclude the Brits, the Turks, and the Norwegians. If you say only NATO, we lose other countries. So I think the smartest solution would be a leadership format that includes the institutions we already have in Europe, with the EU and NATO supporting in the areas where they are strongest – for example, the EU in industry, and NATO in defence. What we need is an efficient, inclusive leadership format that is respected by the other Europeans. That’s the key. – Then you need to propose something to make people follow them. – Leadership means developing ideas, making an offer, but also gathering support, overseeing implementation, and taking responsibility for the results. You can’t just pick and choose – taking the glory but not doing the hard work. You need to value support and convince the other Europeans that you have a good, efficient, and attractive offer they want to buy into.

– I would like to talk a bit in detail about the future Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz. He was a staunch Euro-Atlanticist. Is he coping well with the new reality of a White House that demeans and insults Europe? – We don’t know yet. He hasn’t been sworn in. He is expected to be elected chancellor in early May. If you look at the coalition compact – the document published this week by the two parties, the Social Democrats and the Conservatives, who will form the new government – it sounds very conventional in terms of transatlantic relations. When I read it, it felt more like a prayer to the past than a vision for the future or a reflection of reality. On the one hand, you could say that the world is falling apart in transatlantic terms – we’re seeing a trade war, the US teaming up with Russia, disengaging from European defence. There’s a major shift happening, and that isn’t really reflected in the document. On the other hand, you could argue that Europeans shouldn’t be the ones to hand in the transatlantic divorce papers. We shouldn’t walk away from a relationship that will remain crucial for a very long time.

Personally, I think the compact could have been more forward-looking. But if you look at the key figures – Chancellor Merz and Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil – they are committed transatlanticists. So what I expect, based on what I hear from them, is that they will try to find a balance: on the one hand, building a more capable Europe, investing more in Europe’s capacity to act, while at the same time maintaining the transatlantic bond and partnering wherever possible. But we also have to be realistic: the transatlantic partner seems willing to walk away. Some of us, in the think tank world, have called this a "transition plan" – acknowledging that the US government is no longer interested and is drifting away from our shared value base. In trade, in values, in security – they are moving away. So Europeans must respond by saying: we see this, we acknowledge it, and we’re ready to take more responsibility. We need your support in specific areas. Whether this will work, we don’t know. But that should be the ambition – to increase our capacity to act while trying to preserve the transatlantic relationship.

– Merz plans to improve Germany’s defence situation. He has proposed new tools, such as lifting the debt brake, to increase spending. What will remain the main challenges, and what problems are the most difficult in reviving the Bundeswehr? – For Merz, one major obstacle was funding. He made what I would call a revolutionary decision by changing Germany’s Basic Law – the constitution – which is not something we take lightly. Together with parliament, he enabled all defence spending above 1% to be exempted from the debt brake. That doesn’t mean it’s a blank check for defence – the budget committee still has to approve expenditures – but it reflects the idea that without security, everything else is nothing.

Without a secure framework, you cannot develop other public functions. This is a recognition that security, defence, and survival are fundamental responsibilities. So that’s a very positive signal. We face several problems in the defence area. First, manpower. The Bundeswehr currently has about 180,000 troops – that needs to rise to 200,000 or more. Then we have an equipment issue. The German armed forces provided a lot of their stock to Ukraine – those gaps now need to be filled. There’s also a new level of ambition within NATO and nationally, which means new equipment needs to be procured. So: manpower, procurement, and then the structure of the armed forces. Do we need to adapt that to the new tasks ahead? There’s also the structure of the defence ministry and the broader defence sector – for example, in procurement. These are well-known issues that still need to be addressed.

But there’s also the societal dimension. How do you create a resilient society – one that understands the necessity of defence and is able to sustain resilience over the long term, as we see in Ukraine? Successful defence requires a society that not only accepts the need for it but actively supports military service. And if I may add a footnote: it’s not just about military defence. The decision to change the debt brake was made in the name of total defence. That was a conscious choice – to acknowledge that it’s not just military threats we face, but a wide range of grey-zone challenges between war and peace: sabotage, attacks on undersea cables, disinformation – all of which threaten our way of life, not with traditional military force but with other forms of violence.

Total defence means addressing both military threats and hybrid ones, however we choose to define them. In all these areas, state institutions and the public must be informed and made resilient. – Do you think NATO should react somehow to these hybrid attacks? Because we see now they’re just being discussed, and countries are relying on themselves. But doesn’t it look like an enemy is testing our determination? – These attacks in the grey zone between war and peace – or, if you prefer, hybrid attacks – are meant to undermine the credibility of democratic states, to shake public confidence in our governments’ ability to deliver, and to weaken our unity. Think, for example, of drones flying over military installations – that’s also about collecting intelligence on our vulnerabilities.

It’s a deliberate attempt to weaken us and to make any response more difficult. How do we react to vessels destroying undersea cables? Who do we respond to? With what tools? Do we all agree on the response? How do we react to drones overflying German military sites? Or to a parcel – a seemingly innocent DHL mail package – that explodes in Germany? These are the kinds of attacks that make it especially difficult for open, modern societies to respond. And how do you react to disinformation without becoming autocratic? How do you uphold our values while not allowing ourselves to be undermined? What we truly need is a strong, resilient society – one that can sustain a strong, resilient democracy. In German, we have a word that’s hard to translate: wehrhaft. It describes a democracy that is not only defensive but also active, self-confident, and unwilling to be undermined from within. That is the task we face.

– Trump demands that allies increase their defence spending to 5% of GDP. It seems this may be on the table at the next NATO summit. Are Germany and other allies ready to meet such requirements? – Some allies are already close. Estonia, Poland – they’re getting there. But I don’t think this is the solution. Trump isn’t questioning NATO because we’re not spending 5%. He’s questioning NATO because he doesn’t believe in alliances. Even if Europeans were to spend 5%, that wouldn’t guarantee American commitment to European security. If you read the interim strategic guidance from the Pentagon – the US Department of Defense – it’s clear that Europe is not a priority. If you listen to Vice President Vance’s speech at the Munich Security Conference, the key message is that Europeans are ideological adversaries.

If you listen to Trump or Defence Secretary Hegseth, it’s very clear that Europe is not a priority and that they don’t see Europeans as key partners. So I think we shouldn’t fool ourselves by focusing only on the financial aspect. If Europeans increase defence spending, it should be because they want to defend their continent. More defence spending should not be a reaction to the US. It should come from the conviction that what we have built in Europe is worth defending. I think we’re trying to kick the can down the road – thinking, well, maybe if we spend more, maybe if we do this or that, maybe they’ll stay. But trying to please them won’t change American strategy or priorities. So our point of reference shouldn’t be, what are the Americans doing? Instead, we should be asking ourselves: what does it take to defend Europe – and are we willing to pay that price?

– So it should be a kind of comprehensive approach to our own understanding of security and defence, right? – Yes. And I would also add that these figures – 3%, 2%, 5% – measure how much money you put into defence, but they don’t measure what you get out of it. You might spend a lot, but if your system is ineffective, you won’t gain much in terms of readiness, responsiveness, or actual combat capability. So the German decision to say „whatever it takes“ – meaning that any defence spending above 1% of GDP is exempt from the debt brake – is, in my opinion, a smart one. The German government, or the incoming government, didn’t commit to a specific number like 3%, 4%, or 5%. It said: „We’ll spend what is needed to meet our obligations.“ I think that’s a more difficult political message – it’s not as catchy as saying 5% – but in terms of actual defence needs, it’s far more meaningful.

– Is the withdrawal of American troops from Europe just a matter of time? How much time does Europe have to prepare for a possible war with Russia? Could inadequate defences tempt Putin to test NATO, for example, through incursions into the Baltics? – There are a number of analyses from researchers and intelligence services suggesting that, once the war in Ukraine stops, it would take Russia about three to five years to regenerate and rebuild its military forces. And if you look at what Russia is doing now – its defence industry is operating at full speed, they’re producing more than they currently need, they’re mobilising more troops – it’s clear that Russia is giving itself the military capabilities to wage war again.

And if you consider Russian intentions, those haven’t changed either. When you look at conversations between Russia and the US about a possible ceasefire in Ukraine, the Russians are repeating their old demands: no more mobilisation in Ukraine, no US intelligence sharing. So the intentions are still there, and now they’re working on regaining the capabilities. The third factor is opportunity – that’s the triangle: intentions, capabilities, opportunity. If we estimate that Russia may be ready militarily in three to five years, our task in Europe is to deter them. Russia needs to understand, before they consider any attack, that it wouldn’t be worth it – that the costs would far outweigh any potential gain. That’s the essence of deterrence: if it works, war can be avoided, because the potential aggressor concludes that any attack would fail.

So the task for us Europeans – both militarily and in that non-military grey zone we discussed earlier – is to clearly signal to Russia that we are well prepared and that any aggression would come at too high a price. Deterrence has both a political and a military dimension. The political side is this: do all NATO allies truly believe they would support one another? And are they communicating that not only among themselves but also clearly to Russia? Russia isn’t deterred by Estonia itself – it’s deterred by the belief that the rest of NATO will come to Estonia’s defence. If there’s even the slightest doubt that NATO countries would stand together – that an attack on one would truly be seen as an attack on all – then we become vulnerable.

So we as allies must believe it, and Russia must believe it too. As long as Putin believes that, if he attacks a NATO country, the alliance – including the US – will respond with full conventional force, deterrence holds. But if he looks at the region and concludes that, for example, a future Republican administration wouldn’t come to Europe’s defence, then we’re in trouble. Deterrence begins in the mind – it’s psychological – and then it must be backed by credible military capability. So the big question is: how quickly, and to what extent, can Europeans begin to fill the gap that the US might leave? If you look at NATO defence plans today, the US currently provides about 40% of the planned defence capabilities – in some areas even more, in others a bit less, but on average it’s 40%. So how long would it take for Europeans to cover at least part of that?

It’s also important to note: so far, the US hasn’t officially declared that it will withdraw. But just the way American leaders talk about Europe already weakens deterrence – because it makes us wonder whether they’d still come if needed. – But we face an even more difficult task: convincing ourselves that we are truly united. After all, we are democracies – and when we look at countries like Hungary and others, we can’t always be sure we’ll vote together, especially if it comes to a decision like going to war with Russia. – Yes, unity and cohesion are a major challenge. But you could also say that, especially in recent weeks, we’re seeing more of these "coalitions of the willing" – leadership coalitions acting outside of traditional institutions, precisely to avoid being blocked by certain member states. For example, France and the UK are meeting to coordinate military cooperation and support for Ukraine. This is one way of showing that Europe can still stand together, that leadership is there, and those who try to block progress don’t have the final say.

I’m not saying it’s easy. If we’re talking about extending sanctions, yes, that’s difficult. If we need to make decisions about Ukraine in the UN or NATO, and some countries are blocking those efforts, that’s a real problem – I’m not minimizing it. But you can also see signs of leadership, especially from France and the UK, and hopefully soon from Germany again, when it comes to European defence. That’s where we need to invest, and I completely agree. – If the US, as Vice President Vance implied, wants to pull away from Europe but still retains its vote and veto power in NATO, will Europe be able to push forward with Ukraine’s membership in the Alliance? – NATO membership must be approved by all member states. We’ve seen this already with the accession of Sweden and Finland – it took just one or two countries to block Swedish accession for quite a while. So if the US decides to block Ukraine’s membership, then the rest of the alliance can’t move forward. In that sense, yes, Europe is stuck.

But NATO membership for Ukraine has two dimensions: one political and one military. Politically, all members need to agree. But militarily, NATO must also be able to defend Ukraine – that means adapting operational plans, capabilities, command structures, and force postures. Making a political promise of NATO membership without the military capability to back it up is dangerous. Historically, every NATO enlargement – since the end of the Cold War – has involved both political unity and credible military capability to defend the new member. I personally believe that NATO membership for Ukraine is the best security guarantee we in Europe could provide. And it’s in our own interest – not just Ukraine’s – to make that happen.

But let’s be honest: it wasn’t just the US that resisted Ukraine’s membership in the past. The previous German government also opposed it. And we don’t really know how many other NATO countries were quietly hiding behind Germany and the US on this issue. Hungary? Probably not supportive. Slovakia? Hard to say. So yes, at the moment, NATO membership for Ukraine is very difficult. But it should remain the long-term objective. Because that’s how we can define success for Ukraine: not necessarily by full territorial restoration right away, but by security through NATO membership, prosperity through EU membership, and recognition of Ukraine as a sovereign, independent state. That’s the end goal we Europeans should be working toward.