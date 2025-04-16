Head of Vilnius-based Ukrainian-Lithuanian chamber profiting from exporting to Belarus – media

Euromed Distribution owned by Laima Aleknienė is set to export medical supplies worth millions of euros to state health institutions in Belarus throughout this year. A document copy seen by LRT Radio shows that the goods were made in the European Union, Great Britain, the United States and China.

An export licence for the firm was authorised by the then deputy minister of the economy and innovation, Karolis Žemaitis, on 11 December last year, his last day in office. He said that each case was assessed individually.