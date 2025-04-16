Head of Vilnius-based Ukrainian-Lithuanian chamber profiting from exporting to Belarus – media

Euromed Distribution owned by Laima Aleknienė is set to export medical supplies worth millions of euros to state health institutions in Belarus throughout this year. A document copy seen by LRT Radio shows that the goods were made in the European Union, Great Britain, the United States and China.
An export licence for the firm was authorised by the then deputy minister of the economy and innovation, Karolis Žemaitis, on 11 December last year, his last day in office. He said that each case was assessed individually.
"This is a different case as goods are intended for a children’s hospital. We are not interested in economic ties or relations with aggressor countries. On the other hand, we have to look at the goods individually and in the wider context," the former deputy minister told LRT Radio.
Euromed Distribution’s official customers are two Belarusian companies, Belreamed and Tosilena but the final beneficiaries are state-owned medical institutions in Belarus, including the 5th City Clinical Hospital in Minsk.
Experts interviewed by LRT Radio said Belarusian hospitals treat the Russian soldiers injured on the Ukrainian front.
Aleknienė herself refused to give any comment on the situation.
"It needs to be coordinated with shareholders of the company," she said.
Aleknienė previously was a shareholder of the firm but now the stake is held by Britain’s Euromed Healthcare group. The shareholders have not responded to the query of LRT Radio yet.