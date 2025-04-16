Heating bills higher despite warm winter due to reinstated VAT rate, association says

"Heat consumption was on average around 6% lower than in the previous year, but this heating season the price of heat has increased on average by around 12%, which means that heating bills still went up by around 6% on average," Valdas Lukoševičius, head of the association, told LRT Radio on Wednesday morning.

He cited the 9% value added tax (VAT) rate as the main reason for the higher heating bills, among other things such as inflation and a hike in excise duties on fuel. The VAT rate for heating was reinstated after a hiatus of two heating seasons.