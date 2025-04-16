2025.04.16 15:16

Heating bills higher despite warm winter due to reinstated VAT rate, association says

 
Heating bills higher despite warm winter due to reinstated VAT rate, association says
Heating bills higher despite warm winter due to reinstated VAT rate, association says
PHOTO: Žygimantas Gedvila | Elta

The Lithuanian District Heating Association has said consumers paid more for heating this winter despite that heat consumption was lower than in the previous season.

"Heat consumption was on average around 6% lower than in the previous year, but this heating season the price of heat has increased on average by around 12%, which means that heating bills still went up by around 6% on average," Valdas Lukoševičius, head of the association, told LRT Radio on Wednesday morning.

He cited the 9% value added tax (VAT) rate as the main reason for the higher heating bills, among other things such as inflation and a hike in excise duties on fuel. The VAT rate for heating was reinstated after a hiatus of two heating seasons.

Most of Lithuania’s cities have already announced they are closing district heating season this week.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions