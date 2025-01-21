Energy Min proposes suspending second offshore windfarm competition

Previously parliament simplified conditions for the competition of the second offshore windfarm. It allowed the winner to be selected from the sole company participating in the tender. A 15-year state aid period was also set to cover the price difference: if electricity price on the market was lower, the state would cover the price difference for the investor, but if the price on the market was higher, the investor would have to return the difference. This state support mechanism would have to be harmonised with the European Commission.