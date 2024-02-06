Electricity price in Baltics down by 21% in early February

According to independent electricity supplier Elektrum Lietuva, the average electricity price on the Nord Pool power market last week dropped by 32% to EUR 30.56/MWh. This was caused by 16% greater electricity generation by windfarms and 4% lower electricity consumption due to warmer weather.

Electricity consumption in the Nord Pool region totalled 9,267 GWh, while electricity generation was 9,203 GWh.

On 29 January-4 February, compared with the previous week, in the Baltic States, electricity consumption on aggregate decreased by 6% to 568 GWh. Lithuania consumed by 6% less electricity or 250 GWh, Latvia by 4% less or 141 GWh, while Estonia by 7% less or 177 GWh.

Aggregate electricity generation in the Baltic countries rose by 1% to 418 GWh. Lithuania generated by 12% more electricity or 179 GWh. Latvia generated by 9% less electricity or 153 GWh. Estonia generated by 1% more electricity or 86 GWh.