airBaltic carries over half a million passengers in July, sets new records in Estonia, Lithuania

In addition, July set new passenger records at airBaltic bases in Estonia and Lithuania, with impressive increases of 14% and 24%, reaching 92,000 and 80,000 passengers respectively. These are the highest passenger numbers ever recorded in July for both bases.

Pauls Cālītis, Chief Operations Officer of airBaltic: „In July, airBaltic maintained strong operational performance, carrying a significant number of passengers and setting new records in our home markets – Estonia and Lithuania. This year operating more than 130 routes of which 20 are new ones, and by having 24 code-share partners, we continue to offer the best connectivity between the Baltics and the rest of the world. For the upcoming winter season we plan to launch six new routes from the Baltic States—four from Riga, one from Tallinn and one from Vilnius –, which will provide our customers even more leisure and business travel options.“