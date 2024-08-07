airBaltic carries over half a million passengers in July, sets new records in Estonia, Lithuania

In the previous month, airBaltic performed 4,550 flights, showing a 6% increase from July 2023, according to a press release from the company.
In addition, July set new passenger records at airBaltic bases in Estonia and Lithuania, with impressive increases of 14% and 24%, reaching 92,000 and 80,000 passengers respectively. These are the highest passenger numbers ever recorded in July for both bases.
Pauls Cālītis, Chief Operations Officer of airBaltic: „In July, airBaltic maintained strong operational performance, carrying a significant number of passengers and setting new records in our home markets – Estonia and Lithuania. This year operating more than 130 routes of which 20 are new ones, and by having 24 code-share partners, we continue to offer the best connectivity between the Baltics and the rest of the world. For the upcoming winter season we plan to launch six new routes from the Baltic States—four from Riga, one from Tallinn and one from Vilnius –, which will provide our customers even more leisure and business travel options.“
„We continue to assess market dynamics and passenger demand, looking into adding more destinations to our already extensive list. By doing so, we are strengthening our position as the leading and the most preferred airline in the Baltic States,“ Cālītis added.
Additionally, in July, airBaltic reached an all-time high Load Factor, reaching a record of 88.8%, which is a 5.8 percentage point increase compared to the same period last year.
airBaltic operates more than 130 routes from Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius, Tampere and, seasonally, Gran Canaria, offering connections to a wide range of destinations in the airline’s route network in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Caucasus region.