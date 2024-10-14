Žemaitaitis sees Nemunas Dawn in three-party ruling coalition

The Nemunas Dawn appears to be the third most popular party among voters, according to preliminary data from the election watchdog.
"There is an option, a very simple one – a rainbow coalition. I do not see a problem here. I just want to see once again how Mr Ramūnas Karbauskis will work with Eugenijus Gentvilas. (&) I will definitely go and buy some popcorn, XXL bucket, and see how things are going there," Žemaitaitis said in an ironic comment on a possible coalition among the Social Democrats (LSDP), Liberal Movement, Farmers and Greens (LVŽS), and Democrats For Lithuania.
The politician said his party has a real chance to win more seats in the runoff vote.
"We have to do some real sport and today, from those 14-15 MPs we have (&), we could get to 25-28. So I would like to congratulate, first of all, Nemunas Dawn and the Lithuanian population on that," Žemaitaitis told a post-election press conference organised by ELTA on Monday.
He said three parties would be enough to secure a strong ruling majority of 80 MPs – the LSDP, the LVŽS and the Democrats For Lithuania.
Žemaitaitis also reiterated he would not apologise for his public statements ruled as antisemitic by the Constitutional Court despite calls from some politicians. The politician said he had been speaking about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, not the Jewish people.