Žemaitaitis sees Nemunas Dawn in three-party ruling coalition

The Nemunas Dawn appears to be the third most popular party among voters, according to preliminary data from the election watchdog.

"There is an option, a very simple one – a rainbow coalition. I do not see a problem here. I just want to see once again how Mr Ramūnas Karbauskis will work with Eugenijus Gentvilas. (&) I will definitely go and buy some popcorn, XXL bucket, and see how things are going there," Žemaitaitis said in an ironic comment on a possible coalition among the Social Democrats (LSDP), Liberal Movement, Farmers and Greens (LVŽS), and Democrats For Lithuania.

The politician said his party has a real chance to win more seats in the runoff vote.