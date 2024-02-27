Three irregular migrants tried to cross from Belarus to Lithuania on Monday

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
PHOTO: ELTA / Dainius Labutis

Three migrants attempted to cross from Belarus to Lithuania illegally on Monday, 26 February, reports the State Border Guard Service (VSAT).

On the same day, Latvian border guards stopped 4 irregular migrants from accessing Latvia via Belarus. On Sunday, Polish border guards turned away 6 foreigners as they intended to enter Poland via Belarus illegally.

So far in 2024, the VSAT has prevented 25 irregular migrants from crossing the border from Belarus to Lithuania. The figure stood at 2,643 in 2023, 11,211 in 2022 and 8,106 in 2021.

Since the start of the migrant crisis caused by Belarus in 2021, Lithuania has thwarted a total of 21,985 illegal border crossing attempts.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Elta EN
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions