Three irregular migrants tried to cross from Belarus to Lithuania on Monday

On the same day, Latvian border guards stopped 4 irregular migrants from accessing Latvia via Belarus. On Sunday, Polish border guards turned away 6 foreigners as they intended to enter Poland via Belarus illegally.

So far in 2024, the VSAT has prevented 25 irregular migrants from crossing the border from Belarus to Lithuania. The figure stood at 2,643 in 2023, 11,211 in 2022 and 8,106 in 2021.