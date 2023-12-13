SocDem party remains voters’ first choice, TS-LKD follows – poll

The poll carried out on 17-29 November shows that the LSDP enjoyed 13.8% support (down from 15.5% in October).

The Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD), the biggest ruling party, follows with 9.7% of the votes (down from 10.5% in October).

The top two leaders remain unchanged in the ranking, while the Liberal Movement left the top three for fourth place, with 6.6% of the votes (down from 7.4% in October).

The opposition Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS) ranked third in November. Among those polled, 8% said they would vote for the party (up from 6.5% in October).

Democrats For Lithuania saw the worst rating since its establishment in January 2022 – it was fifth in November with the 4% ratings (down from 5.5% support in October).

According to the survey, 3.3% of respondents indicated that they would cast ballots for the Freedom Party, the third coalition party. In October, it had 3.5% support.