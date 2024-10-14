Skvernelis wants coalition with SocDems and Liberals

"I see the need for a stable, reliable and predictable majority in Lithuania. (&) If people want to a relief after four years of arrogance and unpredictability, adventurism in many cases, the Social Democrats, who seem to be the central axis of the coalition, if they invite us and the Liberals, then we would have such a coalition," Skvernelis told a post-election press conference organised by ELTA on Monday.
Speaking of the Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS), Skvernelis said the party should solve its internal problems before any talks could happen.
"We need to look at their final group first. Because we have seen, especially in the past month, some people saying, quite obviously, that they are not LVŽS. But they used their money to advertise, saying that we are not LVŽS, we are a separate team," he said, referring to Ignas Vėgėlė’s team which joined the LVŽS candidate list for the elections.
According to Skvernelis, he could agree to coalition talks only with those politicians who go to the Seimas „having taken responsibility“ and are ready to participate in politics.
The Democrats For Lithuania secured 9.24% of support or 8 seats in the parliamentary elections held on Sunday, according to the VRK.