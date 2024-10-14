Skvernelis wants coalition with SocDems and Liberals

"I see the need for a stable, reliable and predictable majority in Lithuania. (&) If people want to a relief after four years of arrogance and unpredictability, adventurism in many cases, the Social Democrats, who seem to be the central axis of the coalition, if they invite us and the Liberals, then we would have such a coalition," Skvernelis told a post-election press conference organised by ELTA on Monday.

Speaking of the Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS), Skvernelis said the party should solve its internal problems before any talks could happen.