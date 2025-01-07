Skvernelis admits that coalition partners earlier backed Žemaitaitis’ bid for deputy speaker

"[The party] was promised two positions. This was the agreement. And one of them could have been taken by Remigijus Žemaitaitis. There was such talk. But circumstances have changed. At least, we need to return to the status quo that existed before the coalition agreement was signed," Skvernelis told reporters in the Seimas on Tuesday.

He highlighted that the legal situation has also changed substantially.

"There are new legal proceedings ongoing, and there are statements by the president, both before and after the signing of the coalition agreement. (…) The relationship and communication of one of the coalition partners with the president seem to me inappropriate as well," Skvernelis said.