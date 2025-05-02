Lithuania plans to buy long-range air defence systems – defmin

"We have plans to assess certain long-range air defence systems and buy them in the medium term. That assessment is actually underway," the minister told TV3 TV Thursday, without specifying when the delivery could be expected.

Last summer, the Netherlands stationed its Patriot air defence system in Lithuania for exercises Baltic Connection 24 that took place between 7 and 19 July.

NATO agreed to apply a rotational air defence model in the Baltic States at the Vilnius summit in June 2023.