Seimas security committee urges Govt to boost funds for intel, migration agencies

The State Security Department (VSD) and the Migration Department have formally asked the Government for additional unds to tackle the increased workload and upgrade their systems.

"They face additional workloads. These are the services whose letters reasonably explain the need of the extra funds," Arvydas Pocius, chair of the Seimas Committee on National Security and Defence (NSGK), told ELTA after the committee’s siting on Wednesday.

The agencies’ effectiveness is at risk of being compromised due to the lack of funds, he underlined.