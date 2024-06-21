PM nominates education and social security ministers

The position of the education minister became vacant following the resignation of Gintautas Jakštas earlier this year. The Ministry of Education was criticised for inadequate organisation of mid-term exams for eleventh graders.

Meanwhile, Monika Navickienė stepped down as Minister of Social Security and Labour on 12 June 2024. She was also the acting minister of education. The minister resigned after it transpired that in 2023 she took a private jet to Dubai together with her distant relative, businesswoman Ieva Trinkūnaitė, and Trinkūnaitė’s partner Vilhelmas Germanas, who has been convicted of fraud. A governmental commission has also prevented Trinkūnaitė’s financial technology company Foxpay from acquiring LITLAB, a company whose main shareholder is Mindaugas Navickas, the husband of former minister Navickienė.